2011 GMC Denali

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
This Sierra Denali Crew Cab truck features a Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI Engine, 6-Speed Auto Transmission, White Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation System, Power Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats, 12-Way Power Driver & Passenger's Seats w/ Power Lumbar Controls, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Universal Home Remote, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Parking Assist, Stabilitrak - Stability Control, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, Touchscreen Audio Display, Bluetooth, Bose Speakers, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Adjustable Pedals, Trailering Equipment, Power Heated Outside Mirrors w/ Turn Signals, Locking EZ Lift Tailgate, Front Fog Lights, Step Bars, Hard Tonneau Cover, Spray-On Bed Liner, 20 Chrome-Aluminum Wheels. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
