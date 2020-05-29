2011 Kia Sorento

Menu
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

LX FWD | Navigation | 17" Alloy Wheels

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 166,525KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5118146
  • Stock #: BB0391A
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A15BG155178
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This Kia Sorento LX FWD features a 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Red Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Navigation, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 60/40 Folding Rear Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Parking Sensor, Hill Start Assist, Rear Door Child Safety Locks, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, AUX & USB Ports, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Outside Mirrors, Splash Guards, Front Fog Lights, 17" Alloy Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

