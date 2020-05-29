2011 Kia Sorento

+ taxes & licensing
519-291-1730
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
+ taxes & licensing
This Kia Sorento LX FWD features a 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Red Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Navigation, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 60/40 Folding Rear Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Parking Sensor, Hill Start Assist, Rear Door Child Safety Locks, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, AUX & USB Ports, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Outside Mirrors, Splash Guards, Front Fog Lights, 17" Alloy Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4