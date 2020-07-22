Menu
2011 Toyota RAV4

163,606 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2011 Toyota RAV4

2011 Toyota RAV4

2011 Toyota RAV4

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,606KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 5542365
  Stock #: 20-1139A
  VIN: 2T3BF4DV8BW110460

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 163,606 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This RAV4 Base 4WD features a 2.5L 4-Cyinder Engine, 4-Speed Automatic Transmission, Red Exterior, Grey Interior w/Cloth Seats, Power Sunroof, Front Bucket Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Brake Assist, Rear Door Child Safety Locks, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 6 Speakers, AUX Port, 12V Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Outside Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, Trailering Equipment, Splash Guards, Roof Rack, Rear Spoiler, 17 Steel Wheels w/ Covers. XM Satellite Radio Services Available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Spoiler
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defroster
Heated Exterior Mirrors

