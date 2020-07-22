2011 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
519-291-3791
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
+ taxes & licensing
One Owner! This RAV4 Base 4WD features a 2.5L 4-Cyinder Engine, 4-Speed Automatic Transmission, Red Exterior, Grey Interior w/Cloth Seats, Power Sunroof, Front Bucket Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Brake Assist, Rear Door Child Safety Locks, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 6 Speakers, AUX Port, 12V Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Outside Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, Trailering Equipment, Splash Guards, Roof Rack, Rear Spoiler, 17 Steel Wheels w/ Covers. XM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5