2013 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT AS IS | FWD | Convenience Package | 18" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Used
139,902KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNALDEK6DZ128457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,902 KM
Vehicle Description
The motor vehicle in this listing is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
2.4L DOHC Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Diamond Tricoat Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Cruise Control, Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, 6-Speaker Audio System, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tinted Rear Glass, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, 18" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels. Comes with snow tires mounted on OE alloy wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
