The motor vehicle in this listing is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.<br> <br>2.4L DOHC Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Diamond Tricoat Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Drivers Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Cruise Control, Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, 6-Speaker Audio System, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tinted Rear Glass, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, 18 Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels. Comes with snow tires mounted on OE alloy wheels.

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

139,902 KM

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing
1LT AS IS | FWD | Convenience Package | 18" Wheels

13115042

1LT AS IS | FWD | Convenience Package | 18" Wheels

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Used
139,902KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNALDEK6DZ128457

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,902 KM

The motor vehicle in this listing is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.



2.4L DOHC Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Diamond Tricoat Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Cruise Control, Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, 6-Speaker Audio System, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tinted Rear Glass, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, 18" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels. Comes with snow tires mounted on OE alloy wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CD Player

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791

