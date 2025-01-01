$7,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ | Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels | AS IS
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ | Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels | AS IS
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
300,677KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCPKTE78DG177915
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 300,677 KM
Vehicle Description
*The motor vehicle in this listing is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*
This Chevrolet Silverado LTZ Crew Features a Vortec 5.3L Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Greystone Metallic Exterior, Ebony Interior, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, 6-Way Power Driver and Passenger Seat, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Power Adjustable Brake and Acceleration Pedals, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Remote Vehicle Start, Convenience Package, Rear Vision Camera System, Ultrasonic Parking Assist, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Touch Screen Navigation, BOSE® Premium Speaker System, Automatic Climate Control, H.D. Cooling Package, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Trailer Brake Controller, Deep Tinted Rear Glass, Tailgate Equipment Package, Front Fog Lamps, Chrome Accessories Package, Chrome Door Handles and Mirror Caps, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20" Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
