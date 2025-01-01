Menu
Account
Sign In
<br> *The motor vehicle in this listing is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.* <br> This Chevrolet Silverado LTZ Crew Features a Vortec 5.3L Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Greystone Metallic Exterior, Ebony Interior, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, 6-Way Power Driver and Passenger Seat, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Power Adjustable Brake and Acceleration Pedals, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Remote Vehicle Start, Convenience Package, Rear Vision Camera System, Ultrasonic Parking Assist, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Touch Screen Navigation, BOSE® Premium Speaker System, Automatic Climate Control, H.D. Cooling Package, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Trailer Brake Controller, Deep Tinted Rear Glass, Tailgate Equipment Package, Front Fog Lamps, Chrome Accessories Package, Chrome Door Handles and Mirror Caps, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20 Wheels.

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

300,677 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ | Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels | AS IS

Watch This Vehicle
12420129

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ | Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels | AS IS

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

  1. 12420129
  2. 12420129
  3. 12420129
  4. 12420129
  5. 12420129
  6. 12420129
  7. 12420129
  8. 12420129
  9. 12420129
  10. 12420129
  11. 12420129
  12. 12420129
  13. 12420129
  14. 12420129
  15. 12420129
  16. 12420129
  17. 12420129
  18. 12420129
  19. 12420129
  20. 12420129
  21. 12420129
  22. 12420129
  23. 12420129
  24. 12420129
  25. 12420129
  26. 12420129
  27. 12420129
  28. 12420129
  29. 12420129
  30. 12420129
Contact Seller

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
300,677KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCPKTE78DG177915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 300,677 KM

Vehicle Description


*The motor vehicle in this listing is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*

This Chevrolet Silverado LTZ Crew Features a Vortec 5.3L Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Greystone Metallic Exterior, Ebony Interior, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, 6-Way Power Driver and Passenger Seat, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Power Adjustable Brake and Acceleration Pedals, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Remote Vehicle Start, Convenience Package, Rear Vision Camera System, Ultrasonic Parking Assist, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Touch Screen Navigation, BOSE® Premium Speaker System, Automatic Climate Control, H.D. Cooling Package, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Trailer Brake Controller, Deep Tinted Rear Glass, Tailgate Equipment Package, Front Fog Lamps, Chrome Accessories Package, Chrome Door Handles and Mirror Caps, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20" Wheels.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 One Owner | Elevation | Crew | X31 | 20
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 One Owner | Elevation | Crew | X31 | 20" Wheels 22,070 KM $63,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 One Owner| High Country | Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | 20
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 One Owner| High Country | Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 162,534 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Traverse One Owner | LT | FWD | 7 Passenger | 18
2019 Chevrolet Traverse One Owner | LT | FWD | 7 Passenger | 18" Wheels 130,741 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500