2013 Chevrolet Spark

+ taxes & licensing
519-291-1730
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
+ taxes & licensing
This Spark LT Hatchback features a 1.25L 4 Cylinder Ecotec DOHC Engine, 4-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Granite Metallic Exterior, Grey Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Mylink, 7" Colour Touch Screen Display, Bluetooth Hands Free Calling, 6 Speaker System, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Roof Mounted Rear Spoiler, 15" Alloy Wheels. XM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4