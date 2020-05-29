Menu
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2013 Chevrolet Spark

1LT Auto Hatchback | fwd | Alloy Wheels | Bluetooth

2013 Chevrolet Spark

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,084KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5188712
  • Stock #: 20-062A
  • VIN: KL8CD6S93DC559703
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This Spark LT Hatchback features a 1.25L 4 Cylinder Ecotec DOHC Engine, 4-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Granite Metallic Exterior, Grey Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Mylink, 7" Colour Touch Screen Display, Bluetooth Hands Free Calling, 6 Speaker System, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Roof Mounted Rear Spoiler, 15" Alloy Wheels. XM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 4 Speed Automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

