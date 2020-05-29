Menu
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2013 Dodge Dart

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT/Rallye

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT/Rallye

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 151,013KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5079657
  • Stock #: BB0730A
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBA3DD333533
Exterior Colour
Orange
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

This Dart SXT FWD sedan features a 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Manual Mode, Orange Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Front Bucket Seats, 60/40 Folding Rear Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Alarm System, Rear Door Child Safety Locks, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth Hands Free Calling, 6 Speakers, 12V Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Power Outside Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Daytime Running Lights, 17 Alloy Wheels. This vehicle also includes a set of snow tires/wheels. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Convenience
  • tilt steering

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

