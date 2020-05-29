2013 Dodge Dart

+ taxes & licensing
This Dart SXT FWD sedan features a 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Manual Mode, Orange Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Front Bucket Seats, 60/40 Folding Rear Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Alarm System, Rear Door Child Safety Locks, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth Hands Free Calling, 6 Speakers, 12V Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Power Outside Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Daytime Running Lights, 17 Alloy Wheels. This vehicle also includes a set of snow tires/wheels. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
