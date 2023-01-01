Menu
2013 Ford Focus

88,580 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

SE One Owner | Hatchback | Sunroof | Leather Seats

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

88,580KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9489565
  • Stock #: K23133A
  • VIN: 1FADP3K20DL228717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,580 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Ford Focus features 2.0L GDI I4 flex fuel engine, Auto Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, Red Exterior, Black Interior, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Windows/Locks, Cruise Control, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel. 12V Power Outlet, Hatchback, Damage Reported - Rear Bumper for $459.00 - Completely & Professionally Repaired.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We
can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

