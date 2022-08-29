Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

210,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lako Auto Sales

519-291-9999

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 2.0T *LEATHER*SUNROOF*BACKUP CAM*WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 2.0T *LEATHER*SUNROOF*BACKUP CAM*WARRANTY

Location

Lako Auto Sales

8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8

519-291-9999

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

210,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9214342
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA4DG007167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT CONDITION - ONE OWNER - LOCAL VEHICLE - NO ACCIDENT HISTORY !

ALL WHEEL DRIVE * LEATHER INTERIOR * BACKUP CAMERA * PANORAMIC SUNROOF * POWER SEAT * BLUETOOTH * ALLOY WHEELS * KEYLESS ENTRY * POWER GROUP LOADED

6 Month/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty Included

FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

A Family Operated Business for Over 20 Years !

Certified vehicles come with a safety inspection, complimentary oil & filter change, interior and exterior cleaning included !No Hidden Fees - No Extra Charges! Free CARFAX History Report
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing. OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-6pm & Saturday 9am-5pm.

We Welcome Everyone !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lako Auto Sales

2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 210,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 130,000 KM
$16,950 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Veloste...
 122,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Lako Auto Sales

Lako Auto Sales

Lako Auto Sales

8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-9999

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory