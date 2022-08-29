$12,995+ tax & licensing
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lako Auto Sales
519-291-9999
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 2.0T *LEATHER*SUNROOF*BACKUP CAM*WARRANTY
Location
8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
210,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9214342
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA4DG007167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT CONDITION - ONE OWNER - LOCAL VEHICLE - NO ACCIDENT HISTORY !
ALL WHEEL DRIVE * LEATHER INTERIOR * BACKUP CAMERA * PANORAMIC SUNROOF * POWER SEAT * BLUETOOTH * ALLOY WHEELS * KEYLESS ENTRY * POWER GROUP LOADED
6 Month/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty Included
FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
A Family Operated Business for Over 20 Years !
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing. OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-6pm & Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
