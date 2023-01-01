Menu
2013 Infiniti G37X

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lako Auto Sales

519-291-9999

2013 Infiniti G37X

2013 Infiniti G37X

LUXURY - ALL WHEEL DRIVE ** CERTIFIED

2013 Infiniti G37X

LUXURY - ALL WHEEL DRIVE ** CERTIFIED

Location

Lako Auto Sales

8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8

519-291-9999

  1. 1681095715
  2. 1681095715
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9816913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BRAND NEW FRONT & REAR BRAKES *** NEWER MICHELIN TIRES !!

ALL WHEEL DRIVE * LEATHER INTERIOR * SUNROOF * BACKUP CAMERA * HEATED SEATS * BLUETOOTH * ALLOY WHEELS * KEYLESS ENTRY * PUSH BUTTON START * POWER GROUP EQUIPPED !

SHARP CAR * DRIVES EXCELLENT!

6 Month/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty AVAILABLE for only $349+hst

FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

A Family Operated Business for Over 20 Years !

Certified vehicles come with a safety inspection, complimentary oil & filter change, interior and exterior cleaning included !No Hidden Fees - No Extra Charges! Free CARFAX History Report
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Optional Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing. OPEN
Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lako Auto Sales

Lako Auto Sales

8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8

