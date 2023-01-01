$14,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Infiniti G37X
LUXURY - ALL WHEEL DRIVE ** CERTIFIED
Location
Lako Auto Sales
8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
BRAND NEW FRONT & REAR BRAKES *** NEWER MICHELIN TIRES !!
ALL WHEEL DRIVE * LEATHER INTERIOR * SUNROOF * BACKUP CAMERA * HEATED SEATS * BLUETOOTH * ALLOY WHEELS * KEYLESS ENTRY * PUSH BUTTON START * POWER GROUP EQUIPPED !
SHARP CAR * DRIVES EXCELLENT!
6 Month/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty AVAILABLE for only $349+hst
FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
A Family Operated Business for Over 20 Years !
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Optional Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing. OPEN
Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !
