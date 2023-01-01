Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Lako Auto Sales

519-291-9999

GX - AUTOMATIC *CERTIFIED**Warranty Available*

Location

8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

156,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9454003
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF3D1809710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Condition

2 SETS of Wheels !

AUTOMATIC

6 Month/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty AVAILABLE for only $349+hst.

FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

A Family Operated Business for Over 20 Years !

Certified vehicles come with a safety inspection, complimentary oil & filter change, interior and exterior cleaning included !No Hidden Fees - No Extra Charges! Free CARFAX History Report
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Optional Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing. OPEN
Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8

