2013 RAM 2500

258,125 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Listowel Chrysler

866-950-0428

2013 RAM 2500

2013 RAM 2500

Laramie

2013 RAM 2500

Laramie

Location

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

866-950-0428

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

258,125KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8073022
  Stock #: B0771
  VIN: 3C6UR5FL8DG602921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B0771
  • Mileage 258,125 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tow Hooks
3.73 Axle Ratio
Tip Start
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Transmission oil cooler
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
160-amp alternator
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
7-Pin Wiring Harness
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
HD front shock absorbers
8800# GVWR
HD rear shock absorbers
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
10.5" rear axle ring gear diameter
5500# front axle
6'4" pickup box
Class V receiver hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Dual note horn
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Advanced multistage front air bags
Front seat side air bags
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
CARGO LAMP
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Underhood Lamp
Front air dam
Black-Out Tape
Front license plate bracket
Bright front bumper
Centre Hub
Tinted glass windows
Tinted windshield glass
Bright/Bright Grille
Body Colour/Chrome Door Handles
Bright Rear Bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Accent Fender Flares
17" steel spare wheel
Bi-function halogen projector headlamps
17" X 8.0" aluminum wheels
Body colour headlamp filler panel
Winch-type tire carrier
Premium tail lamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SPEED CONTROL
Universal Garage Door Opener
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Traveler/Mini Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage
Glove Box Lamp
Deluxe Door Trim Panel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front/rear floor mats
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Pwr accessory delay
Fold flat load floor storage
Driver & passenger assist handles
Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel
Storage Tray
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Vehicle info centre
Carpeted floor covering
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
Temp & compass gauge
Rear 60/40 split-folding bench seat
Chrome accent shift knob
Rear underseat compartment storage
200-KPM primary speedometer
LED interior lighting
Front door accent lighting
Rear door accent lighting
High Back Seats
Front armrest w/cupholders
7" TFT instrument cluster
Auto Air Conditioning W/dual Zone Temp Controls
Pwr lumbar adjust
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Fixed long mast antenna
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
(9) Alpine speakers w/subwoofer
Global Positioning System
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year subscription
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine
ACCIDENT REPORTED - MINOR DAMAGE ,DAMAGE TO UNDERCARRIAGE $11272
ACCIDENT REPORT - NO DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE -inc: 11.5" rear axle, 180-amp alternator, diesel exhaust brake, 10000# GVWR, selective catalytic reduction (urea), tow hooks, front winter grille cover
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: 3.42 rear axle ratio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Listowel Chrysler

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

