2013 RAM 2500

Listing ID: 8073022

8073022 Stock #: B0771

B0771 VIN: 3C6UR5FL8DG602921

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour UNKNOWN

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # B0771

Mileage 258,125 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four-Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Tow Hooks 3.73 Axle Ratio Tip Start Front stabilizer bar Pwr steering Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case Transmission oil cooler 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD 160-amp alternator Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 7-Pin Wiring Harness 730-amp maintenance-free battery HD engine cooling HD front shock absorbers 8800# GVWR HD rear shock absorbers Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector 10.5" rear axle ring gear diameter 5500# front axle 6'4" pickup box Class V receiver hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitoring Display ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Dual note horn Front height adjustable shoulder belts Advanced multistage front air bags Front seat side air bags Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels CARGO LAMP full size spare tire Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Underhood Lamp Front air dam Black-Out Tape Front license plate bracket Bright front bumper Centre Hub Tinted glass windows Tinted windshield glass Bright/Bright Grille Body Colour/Chrome Door Handles Bright Rear Bumper Front Bumper Sight Shields Accent Fender Flares 17" steel spare wheel Bi-function halogen projector headlamps 17" X 8.0" aluminum wheels Body colour headlamp filler panel Winch-type tire carrier Premium tail lamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls SPEED CONTROL Universal Garage Door Opener Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Traveler/Mini Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Glove Box Lamp Deluxe Door Trim Panel Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front/rear floor mats Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Pwr accessory delay Fold flat load floor storage Driver & passenger assist handles Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel Storage Tray 2nd row in-floor storage bins Vehicle info centre Carpeted floor covering Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch Temp & compass gauge Rear 60/40 split-folding bench seat Chrome accent shift knob Rear underseat compartment storage 200-KPM primary speedometer LED interior lighting Front door accent lighting Rear door accent lighting High Back Seats Front armrest w/cupholders 7" TFT instrument cluster Auto Air Conditioning W/dual Zone Temp Controls Pwr lumbar adjust Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Fixed long mast antenna UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth (9) Alpine speakers w/subwoofer Global Positioning System SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year subscription Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine ACCIDENT REPORTED - MINOR DAMAGE ,DAMAGE TO UNDERCARRIAGE $11272 ACCIDENT REPORT - NO DAMAGE TO VEHICLE 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE -inc: 11.5" rear axle, 180-amp alternator, diesel exhaust brake, 10000# GVWR, selective catalytic reduction (urea), tow hooks, front winter grille cover 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: 3.42 rear axle ratio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.