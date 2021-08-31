2013 RAM 2500

- Listing ID: 8073022
- Stock #: B0771
- VIN: 3C6UR5FL8DG602921
-
Exterior Colour
Black
-
Interior Colour
UNKNOWN
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Diesel
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
-
Mileage
258,125 KM
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
730-amp maintenance-free battery
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
10.5" rear axle ring gear diameter
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Advanced multistage front air bags
Front license plate bracket
Body Colour/Chrome Door Handles
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Bi-function halogen projector headlamps
17" X 8.0" aluminum wheels
Body colour headlamp filler panel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traveler/Mini Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Fold flat load floor storage
Driver & passenger assist handles
Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
Rear 60/40 split-folding bench seat
Rear underseat compartment storage
200-KPM primary speedometer
Front door accent lighting
Rear door accent lighting
Front armrest w/cupholders
7" TFT instrument cluster
Auto Air Conditioning W/dual Zone Temp Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
(9) Alpine speakers w/subwoofer
Global Positioning System
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year subscription
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine
ACCIDENT REPORTED - MINOR DAMAGE ,DAMAGE TO UNDERCARRIAGE $11272
ACCIDENT REPORT - NO DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE -inc: 11.5" rear axle, 180-amp alternator, diesel exhaust brake, 10000# GVWR, selective catalytic reduction (urea), tow hooks, front winter grille cover
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: 3.42 rear axle ratio
