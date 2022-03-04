Menu
2014 Chevrolet Spark

69,173 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2014 Chevrolet Spark

2014 Chevrolet Spark

EV 1LT EV | 15" Alloy Wheels | Remote Start

2014 Chevrolet Spark

EV 1LT EV | 15" Alloy Wheels | Remote Start

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,173KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8488212
  • Stock #: B5634
  • VIN: KL8CK6S06EC501755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B5634
  • Mileage 69,173 KM

Vehicle Description

This Spark LT EV features an Electric Drive Unit, Automatic Transmission, Electric Blue Exterior, Blue/Black Interior w/ Synthetic Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Manual Adjustable Driver's Seat, Split Folding Rear Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Anti-Theft Alarm, Stabilitrak Stability w/ Traction Control, Tilt Adjustable Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 7" LCD Colour Display, Driver Information Centre, Chevrolet Mylink Hands Free Smartphone Integration, Bluetooth® Hands Free Connectivity, USB Port, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Air Filtration System, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitor, 15" Alloy Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
1 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

