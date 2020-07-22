Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

125,291 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew | 6'6" Box | One Owner

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew | 6'6" Box | One Owner

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

125,291KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5594502
  Stock #: B5509
  VIN: 3GTU2UEC8EG514011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # B5509
  • Mileage 125,291 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Truck Features a ECOTEC3 5.3L DI V8 VVT AFM Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case (4HI and 4LO), SLE 'Premium' Package, Sonoma Red Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, 'EZ' Lift & Lower Tailgate w/ Lock, Rear Vision Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Intellilink 8" Colour Touch Stereo, Automatic Climate Control, Power Outside Mirrors, Body-Coloured Mirror Caps, Body-Coloured Door Handles, Front Recovery Hooks, Led Cargo Box Lighting, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Chrome Bumper w/Cornersteps, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Trailering Package, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, 110v AC Power Outlet, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Step Bars, Soft Tonneau Cover, 17" Aluminum Wheels, XM Radio Services Available, Onstar Services Available.

- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! -

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

