Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Civic

158,521 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

LX Sedan | A/T | FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Civic

LX Sedan | A/T | FWD

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9435300
  • Stock #: 23-397A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F40EH003690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-397A
  • Mileage 158,521 KM

Vehicle Description

This Civic LX Sedan features 1.8L I-4 16-Valve i-VTEC engine, Continuously Variable (CVT) Automatic Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, Taffeta White Exterior, Grey Interior, Cloth Reclining Front Bucket Seats w/ 6-Way Driver Seat, 4-Way Passenger Seat, Full Folding Bench - Fold Forward Seatback - Rear Seat, Power windows/doors, Remote Start, Keyless Entry, Power-Assist Speed Sensing Steering, Rear Vision Camera, AM/FM MP3 Stereo, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, 12V DC Power Outlet, Outside Temperature Gauge, Air Conditioning, Tire Pressure Monitor, Ultra Low Emission Vehicle, Perimeter Alarm, Light Tinted Glass, 15" Steel Wheels w/ Covers, Comes with Winter Wheels/Tires



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2014 Honda Civic LX ...
 158,521 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Pr...
 81,138 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 200 Li...
 39,094 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory