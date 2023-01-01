Menu
2014 Kia Forte

101,505 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

1.8L | LX | Hudson's Certified

2014 Kia Forte

1.8L | LX | Hudson's Certified

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

101,505KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10088505
  • Stock #: K23370A
  • VIN: KNAFX4A64E5101582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,505 KM

Vehicle Description

This Forte Features a 1.8L 4-Cylidner Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Active ECO, Steel Blue Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Height Adjusting Driver Seat, 60/40 Split Rear Seats, Keyless Entry w/ Panic Function, Power Windows/Door Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Satellite Radio, AUX & USB Input Ports, Bluetooth® Wireless Technology, 4 Speakers, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Electric Power Steering, Sunglass Holder, Air Conditioning, Solar Glass, Power/Heated Sideview Mirrors, Front & Rear Splash Guards, Tire Mobility Kit, 15" Steel Wheels w/ Cover.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

