2014 Kia Forte

$11,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 1 , 5 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10088505

10088505 Stock #: K23370A

K23370A VIN: KNAFX4A64E5101582

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 101,505 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.