Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,695

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2015 Audi S5

2015 Audi S5

3.0T Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi S5

3.0T Progressiv

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

$27,695

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,722KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5293085
  • Stock #: 20-1013A
  • VIN: WAUCGBFR2FA031812
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
GM Optimum

GM Optimum

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

This Audi S5 Progressive AWD features a 3.0L V6 Superchaged DOHC 24V Engine, 6-Spped Automatic Transmission, White Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Controls, Power Passenger's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Controls, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Parking Distance Sensor, Alarm System, Power Tilt/Telescopic Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth, 10 Speakers, AUX Port, Air Conditioning, Tri-Zone Auto Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, 19 Alloy Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Rain sensor wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 32,280 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 59,235 KM
$9,895 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Mustang V6
 70,138 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory