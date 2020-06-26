2015 Audi S5

+ taxes & licensing
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
This Audi S5 Progressive AWD features a 3.0L V6 Superchaged DOHC 24V Engine, 6-Spped Automatic Transmission, White Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Controls, Power Passenger's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Controls, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Parking Distance Sensor, Alarm System, Power Tilt/Telescopic Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth, 10 Speakers, AUX Port, Air Conditioning, Tri-Zone Auto Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, 19 Alloy Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
