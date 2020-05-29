Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2015 Cadillac ATS

2015 Cadillac ATS

2.0L Turbo Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Cadillac ATS

2.0L Turbo Luxury

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,832KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5171363
  • Stock #: B5481A
  • VIN: 1G6AH1RX4F0132774
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
GM Optimum

GM Optimum

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

One Owner! This Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury AWD features a 2.0L DOHC DI I4 Turbo w/VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Remote Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Driver Awareness Package, Safety And Security Package, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Wireless Phone Charger, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Intellibeam Auto High Beam Control, Siriusxm Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2015 Cadillac ATS 2....
 29,832 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Impal...
 101,341 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 69,372 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory