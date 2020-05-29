2015 Cadillac ATS

+ taxes & licensing
519-291-3791
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
One Owner! This Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury AWD features a 2.0L DOHC DI I4 Turbo w/VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Remote Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Driver Awareness Package, Safety And Security Package, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Wireless Phone Charger, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Intellibeam Auto High Beam Control, Siriusxm Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
