2015 Chevrolet Corvette

This Chevrolet Corvette 2LT Coupe Stingray Features a 6.2L V8 DI, AFM, VVT Engine, 7-Speed Manual Transmission, Shark Grey Metallic Exterior, Ebony Interior, Heated And Ventilated Front Sport Bucket Seats With Leather Seating Surfaces, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat, Carbon Fiber Removable Roof Hatch, Power Leather-Wrapped Telescoping Steering Wheel, Chevrolet MyLink 8 Colour Touchscreen, OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Head-Up Display, Bose® Premium Speaker System With Surround Amplifier, Dual-Zone Electronic Climate Control, Chrome Badge Package, Performance Exhaust, Dark Gray Brake Calipers, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors With Driver-Side Auto-Dimming, 18 Front / 19 Rear 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

Used
66,070KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YC2D76F5123089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 66,070 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Corvette 2LT Coupe Stingray Features a 6.2L V8 DI, AFM, VVT Engine, 7-Speed Manual Transmission, Shark Grey Metallic Exterior, Ebony Interior, Heated And Ventilated Front Sport Bucket Seats With Leather Seating Surfaces, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat, Carbon Fiber Removable Roof Hatch, Power Leather-Wrapped Telescoping Steering Wheel, Chevrolet MyLink 8" Colour Touchscreen, OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Head-Up Display, Bose® Premium Speaker System With Surround Amplifier, Dual-Zone Electronic Climate Control, Chrome Badge Package, Performance Exhaust, Dark Gray Brake Calipers, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors With Driver-Side Auto-Dimming, 18" Front / 19" Rear 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

7 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

