$49,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray Manual Transmission | 18/19" Wheels
2015 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray Manual Transmission | 18/19" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,070KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YC2D76F5123089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 66,070 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Corvette 2LT Coupe Stingray Features a 6.2L V8 DI, AFM, VVT Engine, 7-Speed Manual Transmission, Shark Grey Metallic Exterior, Ebony Interior, Heated And Ventilated Front Sport Bucket Seats With Leather Seating Surfaces, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat, Carbon Fiber Removable Roof Hatch, Power Leather-Wrapped Telescoping Steering Wheel, Chevrolet MyLink 8" Colour Touchscreen, OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Head-Up Display, Bose® Premium Speaker System With Surround Amplifier, Dual-Zone Electronic Climate Control, Chrome Badge Package, Performance Exhaust, Dark Gray Brake Calipers, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors With Driver-Side Auto-Dimming, 18" Front / 19" Rear 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
7 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Manual Transmission | 18/19" Wheels 66,070 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Forte EX One Owner | 16" Wheels 83,820 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Work Truck Alaskan Snow Plow Special Edition | Dealer Demo 7,486 KM $69,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2015 Chevrolet Corvette