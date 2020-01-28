Menu
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$14,695

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,939KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4570545
  • Stock #: 19-549A
  • VIN: 2GNALAEK4F6380673
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
GM Optimum

GM Optimum

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

One Owner! This Equinox LS FWD features a 2.4L DOHC DI I4 VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Silver Ice Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling, 6 Speakers, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Splash Guards, 17 Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

-- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Windows
  • Rear Defroster

