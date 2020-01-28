2015 Chevrolet Equinox

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
+ taxes & licensing
One Owner! This Equinox LS FWD features a 2.4L DOHC DI I4 VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Silver Ice Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling, 6 Speakers, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Splash Guards, 17 Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5