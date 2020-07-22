Menu
2015 Chevrolet Trax

26,059 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2015 Chevrolet Trax

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LS

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

GM Optimum

GM Optimum

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

  Listing ID: 5407397
  Stock #: 19-1260A
  VIN: 3GNCJKSB5FL192734

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

26,059KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 26,059 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Trax LS FWD features a 1.4L 4 Cylinder DOHC Turbocharged Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Champagne Silver Metallic Exterior, Front Bucket Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 4 Speakers, USB Ports, Air Conditioning, Power Exterior Mirrors, 16 Steel Wheels. Accident Reported: 09/2015 - $2889 minor right front damage from another vehicle in parking lot. All repairs were professionally completed. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

