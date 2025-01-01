Menu
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 With Fuel Saver Technology, 372 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of Torque, TorqueFlite® 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Black Interior, 6-Way Power Drivers Seat With Power Lumbar Adjuster, Keyless Enter n Go With Push-Button Start, Power Sunroof, Sport Mode, Performance Steering-Brakes and Suspension, 3.90 Axle Ratio/Antispin Differential, Antilock Performance Disc Brakes, ParkView® Rear Back-Up Camera, ParkSense® Rear Park Assist, Uconnect® 8.4-inch Touchscreen System With 3D Navigation and Uconnect Access Apps, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 6 Premium Speakers With 276-Watt Amplifier, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Bright Pedals, Projector Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlamps, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Decklid Spoiler, R/T Badge, 20-Inch Wheels.

2015 Dodge Challenger

53,775 KM

Details Description Features

2015 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus or R/T R/T | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels

12547022

2015 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus or R/T R/T | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,775KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDZBT8FH718501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 25-1238B
  • Mileage 53,775 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7L HEMI VVT V8 With Fuel Saver Technology, 372 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of Torque, TorqueFlite® 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Black Interior, 6-Way Power Drivers Seat With Power Lumbar Adjuster, Keyless Enter n Go With Push-Button Start, Power Sunroof, Sport Mode, Performance Steering-Brakes and Suspension, 3.90 Axle Ratio/Antispin Differential, Antilock Performance Disc Brakes, ParkView® Rear Back-Up Camera, ParkSense® Rear Park Assist, Uconnect® 8.4-inch Touchscreen System With 3D Navigation and Uconnect Access Apps, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 6 Premium Speakers With 276-Watt Amplifier, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Bright Pedals, Projector Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlamps, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Decklid Spoiler, R/T Badge, 20-Inch Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2015 Dodge Challenger