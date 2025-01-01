$31,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Challenger
SXT Plus or R/T R/T | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels
2015 Dodge Challenger
SXT Plus or R/T R/T | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,775KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDZBT8FH718501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 25-1238B
- Mileage 53,775 KM
Vehicle Description
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 With Fuel Saver Technology, 372 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of Torque, TorqueFlite® 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Black Interior, 6-Way Power Drivers Seat With Power Lumbar Adjuster, Keyless Enter n Go With Push-Button Start, Power Sunroof, Sport Mode, Performance Steering-Brakes and Suspension, 3.90 Axle Ratio/Antispin Differential, Antilock Performance Disc Brakes, ParkView® Rear Back-Up Camera, ParkSense® Rear Park Assist, Uconnect® 8.4-inch Touchscreen System With 3D Navigation and Uconnect Access Apps, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 6 Premium Speakers With 276-Watt Amplifier, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Bright Pedals, Projector Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlamps, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Decklid Spoiler, R/T Badge, 20-Inch Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Challenger