2015 Ford Escape

85,787 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

Titanium | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof

2015 Ford Escape

Titanium | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,787KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10257015
  • Stock #: 23-1187A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J91FUA85043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,787 KM

Vehicle Description

This Escape Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Collision Warning, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition, Mykey System, Back-Up Camera, Garage Door Transmitter, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Driver Information Center, Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Air Filtration, Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/ Convex Spotter/Manual Folding & Turn Signal Indicator, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Front Fog Lamps, Perimeter/Approach Lights, 18" Alloy Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

