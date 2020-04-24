Menu
2015 Ford F-150

PLATINUM SUPERCREW 6

2015 Ford F-150

PLATINUM SUPERCREW 6

Location

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

1-833-478-9402

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,028KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4908840
  • Stock #: A13055
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG3FFA13055
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedCome see this 2015 Ford F-150 PLATINUM SUPERCREW 6. Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 features the following options: Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Restricted Driving Mode, and Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button. Test drive this vehicle at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Dri
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription

