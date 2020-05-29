Menu
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,644KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5139782
  • Stock #: 20-507A
  • VIN: 1GT12YEG3FF606451
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
GM Optimum

GM Optimum

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

This Sierra SLE 2500 Crew Cab Long Box truck features a Vortec 6.0LFlex Fuel V8 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Quicksilver Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 40/20/40 Split Folding Front Bench Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Intellilink Stereo, 8 Colour Touch Screen Display, Onstar 4g LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Outside Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Soft Tonneau Cover, Step Bars, Spray-On Bed Liner, EZ Lift & Lower Lift Gate, H.D. Trailering Package, 18 Polished Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Additional Features
  • Crew Cab
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

