2015 Mazda MAZDA3

82,671 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Listowel Chrysler

866-950-0428

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

866-950-0428

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,671KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7861506
  Stock #: YL9134L
  VIN: 3MZBM1U73FM215644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,671 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV Sport Automatic -inc: manual shift mode
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Reclining front bucket seats
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Window grid antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 4-speaker, Bluetooth handsfree phone connectivity, auxiliary audio input jacks and 2 USB audio input,
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tires: P205/60R16 AS
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Wheels: 16" Steel -inc: full wheel covers
Cloth Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Listowel Chrysler

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

