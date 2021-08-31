2015 Mazda MAZDA3

- Listing ID: 7861506
-
Exterior Colour
Gray
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Mileage
82,671 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV Sport Automatic -inc: manual shift mode
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Reclining front bucket seats
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 4-speaker, Bluetooth handsfree phone connectivity, auxiliary audio input jacks and 2 USB audio input,
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Black grille w/chrome accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Wheels: 16" Steel -inc: full wheel covers
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
