Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Highlander

121,216 KM

Details Description Features

$28,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,599

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Highlander

2015 Toyota Highlander

Limited Leather | Panoramic Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Highlander

Limited Leather | Panoramic Sunroof

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

  1. 9712792
  2. 9712792
  3. 9712792
  4. 9712792
Contact Seller

$28,599

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
121,216KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9712792
  • Stock #: K23200A
  • VIN: 5TDDKRFH7FS089469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,216 KM

Vehicle Description

This Highlander features a 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Burgendy Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Power Window/Door Locks, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Air Conditioning,

*05/2019 - Damage Reported: Minor Rear Bumper Damage Totaling $4,080 - All Work Completely & Professionally Repaired.*






-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

2015 Toyota Highland...
 121,216 KM
$28,599 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Seltos EX |...
 54,888 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento 2.4...
 86,063 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory