2015 Toyota Highlander

$28,599 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 1 , 2 1 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9712792

9712792 Stock #: K23200A

K23200A VIN: 5TDDKRFH7FS089469

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 121,216 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.