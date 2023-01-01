Menu
2016 Buick LaCrosse

110,185 KM

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2016 Buick LaCrosse

2016 Buick LaCrosse

Leather CXL | AWD | Sunroof | Navigation 20" Wheels

2016 Buick LaCrosse

Leather CXL | AWD | Sunroof | Navigation 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

110,185KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10234460
  Stock #: 23-1003B
  VIN: 1G4GC5G33GF248135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,185 KM

Vehicle Description

This LaCrosse Features a 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Graphite Grey Metallic Exterior, Ebony Leather Interior, Power Sliding/Tilt Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Bucket Seat, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Driver Confidence Package, Experience Buick Package, Comfort & Convenience Package, Intellilink Radio w/ Navigation, Head-Up Display, OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound Premium 11-Speaker System, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Bi-Xenon High Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor, 19" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

