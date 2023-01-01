Menu
2016 Chevrolet Impala

84,485 KM

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2016 Chevrolet Impala

2016 Chevrolet Impala

2LT

2016 Chevrolet Impala

2LT

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

84,485KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10635597
  • Stock #: 23-1278B
  • VIN: 2G1115S38G9201577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,485 KM

Vehicle Description

This Impala Features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Blue Velvet Exterior, Jet Black Cloth/Leatherette Interior,



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

