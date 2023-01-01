Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

112,094 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad | AWD | 5 Passenger | Sunroof | Navigation

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad | AWD | 5 Passenger | Sunroof | Navigation

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,094KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10045590
  • Stock #: 23-1035A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGG5GT160725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,094 KM

Vehicle Description

This Journey Features a 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Pitch Black Exterior, Black Leather Interior, 4-Way Passenger Seat w/ Manual Recline, Heated Front Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Height Adjusters/Pretensioners, 40-60 Adjustable 2nd Row Seats, Remote Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Valet Function, Universal Garage Door Opener, 8.4" Infotainment System, AM/FM/CD Stereo, Hands-Free Bluetooth, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Air Filtration, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding, Deep Tinted Glass, Front Fog Lamps, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running, Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, LED Brake Lights, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, 19" Hyper Black Aluminum Wheels, Unit comes with winter wheels/tires also



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

