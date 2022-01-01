2016 Dodge Journey

$18,988 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 0 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8076205

Stock #: YL6017L

VIN: 3C4PDCCG1GT159474

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour UNKNOWN

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # YL6017L

Mileage 109,005 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater 160 Amp Alternator Normal Duty Suspension Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 4.28 Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 77 L Fuel Tank 1003# Maximum Payload 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,270 kgs (5,005 lbs) Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Tip Start Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Dodge Performance Body Colour Fascias Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Compass Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement 4.3" Touchscreen Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input 6 Speakers graphic equalizer Integrated roof antenna Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Powertrain Transmission: Automatic Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Touring Suspension, Flex Fuel Vehicle, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.