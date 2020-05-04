Menu
2016 Ford Escape

SE

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

1-833-478-9402

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 27,845KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4954836
  • Stock #: C84735
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX2GUC84735
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-Owned

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Front Side Airbag with Head Protection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Side Head Curtain A
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

