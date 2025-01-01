$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lako Auto Sales
8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8
519-291-9999
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 250,144 KM
Vehicle Description
5.0L V8 - 4X4 - CREW CAB - 6 PASSENGER - SPRAYED BEDLINER - RUNNING BOARD
TIRES JUST REPLACED, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT!! SOLID TRUCK!!
CERTIFICATION INCLUDED!
**For only $499 add 6 Months/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty + A/C Peace of Mind Coverage**
FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
A Family Operated Business for 25 Years !
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Optional Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing.
OPEN
Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !
Vehicle Features
