<p>5.0L V8 - 4X4 - CREW CAB - 6 PASSENGER - SPRAYED BEDLINER - RUNNING BOARD </p><p>TIRES JUST REPLACED, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT!! SOLID TRUCK!!</p><p>CERTIFICATION INCLUDED!</p><p> </p><p class=pre-content print--12 style=font-size: 16px; box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none; text-align: left;>**For only $499 add 6 Months/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty + A/C Peace of Mind Coverage**</p><p class=pre-content print--12 style=font-size: 16px; box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none; text-align: left;><strong>FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED</strong>! <strong>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!<br /></strong><br /><span style=text-decoration: underline;>A Family Operated Business for 25 Years !</span></p><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=font-size: 16px; box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;>Certified vehicles come with a safety inspection, complimentary oil & filter change, interior and exterior cleaning included !</pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=font-size: 16px; box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;>No Hidden Fees - No Extra Charges! Free CARFAX History Report<br />Trade-ins welcome. <br />Financing Available <br />Optional Extended Warranty Available<br />Price + HST & Licensing. </pre><p> </p><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=font-size: 16px; box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;>OPEN <br />Monday-Friday 9am-6pm<br />Saturday 9am-5pm. <br /><strong>We Welcome Everyone !</strong></pre>

2016 Ford F-150

250,144 KM

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
12900845

Lako Auto Sales

8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8

519-291-9999

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
250,144KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF4GFC20020

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 250,144 KM

5.0L V8 - 4X4 - CREW CAB - 6 PASSENGER - SPRAYED BEDLINER - RUNNING BOARD 

TIRES JUST REPLACED, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT!! SOLID TRUCK!!

CERTIFICATION INCLUDED!

 

**For only $499 add 6 Months/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty + A/C Peace of Mind Coverage**

FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

A Family Operated Business for 25 Years !

Certified vehicles come with a safety inspection, complimentary oil & filter change, interior and exterior cleaning included !No Hidden Fees - No Extra Charges! Free CARFAX History Report
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Optional Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing.

 

OPEN
Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lako Auto Sales

8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8
519-291-9999

519-291-9999

