2016 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCAB

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCAB

Location

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

1-833-478-9402

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,167KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4374471
  • Stock #: C35296
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EP8GFC35296
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedCome see this 2016 Ford F-150 XLT SUPERCAB. Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 2.7 L/164 engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 comes equipped with these options: Variable Intermittent Wipers, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, and Reverse Opening Rear Doors. Test drive this vehicle at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • adjustable foot pedals
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

