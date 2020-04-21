Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford F-150

SPORT CREW APPERANCE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

SPORT CREW APPERANCE

Location

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

1-833-478-9402

Contact Seller

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4896501
  • Stock #: B78691
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF4GFB78691
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-Owned

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Sid
  • Front side airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

2018 Ford F-150 LARI...
 40,447 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 10,426 KM
$64,895 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XTR ...
 73,032 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-833-478-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833-478-9402

Send A Message