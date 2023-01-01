Menu
2016 GMC Canyon

149,896 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2016 GMC Canyon

2016 GMC Canyon

SLT | Crew | Navigation

2016 GMC Canyon

SLT | Crew | Navigation

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,896KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10281762
  • Stock #: 23-1159A
  • VIN: 1GTG6DE36G1301996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,896 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Canyon Features a 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Cyber Grey Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Driver Alert Package, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Power Windows/Door Locks, Intellilink w/ Navigation, Bose® Premium Speaker System, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Defogger, Sliding Rear Window, Spray-On Bedliner, Hard Tonneau Cover, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, 5" Chrome Assist Steps, Side Window Weather Deflector, Front Chrome Recovery Hooks, Front Fog Lamps, Polished Exhaust Tip, Splash Guards, 18" Polished Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Unit comes with winter wheels/tires also



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

