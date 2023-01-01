Menu
2016 GMC Canyon

294,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,890

+ tax & licensing
SLE Crew Cab

Location

Lako Auto Sales

8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8

519-291-9999

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

294,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10381326
  • VIN: 1GTG5CEA5G1387930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 294,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CREW CAB - 2.5L 4 CYLINDER - VERY FUEL EFFICIENT PICK UP TRUCK!

KEYLESS ENTRY - POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS - CRUISE CONTROL - ALLOY WHEELS - BED LINER

BRAKES AND TIRES ARE IN GREAT CONDITION 

WELL MAINTAINED and COMES CERTIFIED!

**For only $349 add 6 Months/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty + A/C Peace of Mind Coverage**

FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

A Family Operated Business for Over 20 Years !

Certified vehicles come with a safety inspection, complimentary oil & filter change, interior and exterior cleaning included !No Hidden Fees - No Extra Charges! Free CARFAX History Report
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Optional Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing. OPEN
Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

