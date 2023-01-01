$30,995+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE | Crew | Z71 | 18" Wheels
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE | Crew | Z71 | 18" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
97,211KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC0GG171181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,211 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Sierra Features a 5.3L 8-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Light Steel Grey Metallic Exterior, Dark Ash Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Intellilink 8" Colour Touchscreen, OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Single-Slot CD Player, 110V AC Power Outlet, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Automatic Climate Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Rear Window Defogger, Deep Tint Rear Glass, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Remote Locking Tailgate, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, 'EZ' Lift & Lower Tailgate, Soft Tonneau Cover, Rear Chrome Bumper Corner Steps, Tubular Assist Steps, Front End Covers/Molded Hood Protector, Side Window Vent Visor, Power Outside Mirrors, Upper Cargo Tie Downs, Front Recovery Hooks, LED Front Fog Lamps, HID Headlamps, Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Transfer Underbody Shield, Splash Guards, Tire Carrier Lock, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2016 GMC Sierra 1500