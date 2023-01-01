Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

114,439 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew | All Terrain | Navigation | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew | All Terrain | Navigation | Sunroof

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,439KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9465423
  • Stock #: B5677
  • VIN: 3GTU2NECXGG122124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,439 KM

Vehicle Description

This Sierra Features an Ecotech 5.3L V8 Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Iridium Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Navigation System, Power Sunroof, Full-Feature Heated Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Windows/Locks, Power Rear Sliding Window, 'EZ' Lift/lower Tailgate w/ Remote Lock, Power Adjustable Pedals, Universal Home Remote, Rear Vision Camera, Front/Rear Park Assist, Leather Heated Tilt Telescoping Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Option Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3, Wireless Phone Charging, 110V AC Power Outlet, BOSE Speaker System, Single Slot CD Player, Automatic Climate Control, Power Folding Rear Mirrors, Chrome Mirror Caps, Chrome Door Handles, Assist Steps, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Trailer Brake Controller, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Cruise Control, Front LED Fog Lamps, High-Performance LED Headlamps, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Front Recovery Hooks, Spray-in Boxliner, Polished Exhaust Tip, Trailering Package, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Front and Rear Splash Guards, Z71 Off Road Suspension Package, Deep Tint Rear Glass, soft trifold tonneau cover, 20" Ultra Bright Aluminum Wheels, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Available, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Previous damage reported $2753- miscellaneous damage from shingles off a roof to the left side fender and hood, all professionally repaired




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 68,448 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 41,045 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 35,988 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory