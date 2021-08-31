2016 Jeep Cherokee

- Listing ID: 7986174
- Stock #: B0766
- VIN: 1C4PJMAS5GW312986
-
Exterior Colour
White
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Mileage
93,879 KM
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 3.251 Axle Ratio, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.