2016 Jeep Cherokee

Listing ID: 7986174

Stock #: B0766

VIN: 1C4PJMAS5GW312986

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 93,879 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Normal Duty Suspension Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 1000# Maximum Payload 59.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs) Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 3.734 Axle Ratio (DISC) Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Compass Trip Computer Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Illuminated Front Cupholder 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Variable Intermittent Wipers Temporary spare tire Black door handles Front license plate bracket Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black rear bumper Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection QUEBEC REGISTERED ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 3.251 Axle Ratio, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler

