Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Cherokee

93,879 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Listowel Chrysler

866-950-0428

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Altitude

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Altitude

Location

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

866-950-0428

  1. 7986174
  2. 7986174
  3. 7986174
  4. 7986174
  5. 7986174
  6. 7986174
  7. 7986174
  8. 7986174
  9. 7986174
  10. 7986174
  11. 7986174
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

93,879KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7986174
  • Stock #: B0766
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAS5GW312986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,879 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
1000# Maximum Payload
59.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.734 Axle Ratio (DISC)
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Compass
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
QUEBEC REGISTERED
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 3.251 Axle Ratio, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Listowel Chrysler

2016 Jeep Cherokee A...
 93,879 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 69,521 KM
$55,988 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Limited
 69,574 KM
$68,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Listowel Chrysler

Listowel Chrysler

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

Call Dealer

866-950-XXXX

(click to show)

866-950-0428

Alternate Numbers
519-291-1900
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory