Our 2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude 4WD SUV is classically beautiful in True Blue Pearl Coat! This machine is a purebred Jeep that has a proven 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder that produces 172hp while tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for seamless passing. This Four Wheel Drive team helps you to secure near approximately 8.4L/100km on the open road. Combined with agile suspension, this Jeep offers capabilities that other SUVs just can't produce! Our Patriot Latitude exudes Jeep-brand confidence with aggressive exterior styling featuring a body-color seven-slot grille, alloy wheels, roof rails, and fog lights. Climb into the spacious Latitude interior and you'll be met with amenities including a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, heated front seats, and a sound system with CD and auxiliary jack. Enjoy the convenience of a height-adjustable driver's seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat, reclining rear seatbacks, and more! Jeep spends time, resources, and enormous energies to make sure that each safety component is tested over and over again to ensure you have the best surrounding you. Safe, secure, and capable, your Jeep Patriot awaits! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
