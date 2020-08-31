Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Patriot

128,063 KM

Details Description

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Listowel Chrysler

519-291-1900

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude | SUN ROOF | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude | SUN ROOF | HEATED SEATS

Location

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

519-291-1900

  1. 5836500
  2. 5836500
  3. 5836500
  4. 5836500
  5. 5836500
  6. 5836500
  7. 5836500
  8. 5836500
  9. 5836500
  10. 5836500
  11. 5836500
  12. 5836500
  13. 5836500
  14. 5836500
  15. 5836500
  16. 5836500
  17. 5836500
  18. 5836500
Contact Seller

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

128,063KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5836500
  • Stock #: XL8016L
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB7GD595763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # XL8016L
  • Mileage 128,063 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude 4WD SUV is classically beautiful in True Blue Pearl Coat! This machine is a purebred Jeep that has a proven 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder that produces 172hp while tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for seamless passing. This Four Wheel Drive team helps you to secure near approximately 8.4L/100km on the open road. Combined with agile suspension, this Jeep offers capabilities that other SUVs just can't produce! Our Patriot Latitude exudes Jeep-brand confidence with aggressive exterior styling featuring a body-color seven-slot grille, alloy wheels, roof rails, and fog lights. Climb into the spacious Latitude interior and you'll be met with amenities including a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, heated front seats, and a sound system with CD and auxiliary jack. Enjoy the convenience of a height-adjustable driver's seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat, reclining rear seatbacks, and more! Jeep spends time, resources, and enormous energies to make sure that each safety component is tested over and over again to ensure you have the best surrounding you. Safe, secure, and capable, your Jeep Patriot awaits! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Listowel Chrysler

2019 Dodge Challenge...
 45,421 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Durango C...
 32,507 KM
$43,999 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Compass Li...
 23,953 KM
$30,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Listowel Chrysler

Listowel Chrysler

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory