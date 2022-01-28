$15,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Patriot
High Altitude
Location
1199 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 3J1
66,112KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8184039
- Stock #: P576A
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB4GD573851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,112 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.12 Axle Ratio
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
51 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT
GVWR: 2,075 kgs (4,575 lbs)
60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
926# Maximum Payload
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Air Conditioning -inc: Excludes $100 Federal Excise Tax
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Tires: P215/60R17 BSW A-S Touring
Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Mirrors
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum w/Granite Pockets
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
