2016 Jeep Patriot

Listing ID: 8184039

8184039 Stock #: P576A

P576A VIN: 1C4NJRAB4GD573851

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,112 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 4.12 Axle Ratio Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 51 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT GVWR: 2,075 kgs (4,575 lbs) 60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 926# Maximum Payload Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start Media / Nav / Comm 4 Speakers Fixed antenna Interior MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage Illuminated Front Cupholder Fixed 3rd Row Windows Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Air Conditioning -inc: Excludes $100 Federal Excise Tax Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents 2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Chrome Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Tires: P215/60R17 BSW A-S Touring Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Mirrors Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum w/Granite Pockets Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

