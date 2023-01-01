2016 Kia Sorento

Menu
121,406 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

121,406KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPG4A10GG105408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,406 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Sorento Features a 2.0L T-GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Titanium Exterior, Black Cloth (YES Essentials®) Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, 2-Way Power Lumbar Support, Height Adjusting Driver Seat, 40:20:40 Split 2nd Row Seats, Keyless Entry, Push Button Ignition, Smart Key, Rearview Camera, Rear Parking Sonar, Hill-Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, UVO Audio Infotainment, AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, 6-Speakers, AUX & USB Input Ports, USB Charger, Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Column Motor Driven Power Steering, Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defroster, Privacy Tint Glass, Acoustic Film Windshield, Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers, Roof Rails, Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Power/Heated Sideview Mirrors, Black Radiator Grille, Automatic Headlights, Projection Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Front Light Guides (Bar Type) Trailer Pre-Wiring, Front & Rear Splash Guards, 17" Alloy Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

