519-291-1730
2016 Kia Sorento
2.4L LX One Owner | Heated Front Seats | Bluetooth
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
$19,599
- Listing ID: 8276706
- Stock #: S22131A
- VIN: 5XYPGDA33GG152403
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,222 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Sorento LX AWD features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Regency Red Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Drive Mode Select, Heated Front Seats, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, 2-Way Power Lumbar Support, 40/20/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Parking Sensor, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Tilt/Telescopic Adjustable Steering Wheel w/ Audio & Cruise Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth® Hands Free Connectivity, AUX/USB Ports, USB Charger, 6 Speakers, Trip Computer, 3 Power Outlets, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, Heated Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Privacy Tint Glass, Projection Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Roof Rails, Front & Rear Splash Guards, Rear Spoiler, 17" Alloy Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
Vehicle Features
