2016 Kia Sorento

124,222 KM

$19,599

+ tax & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2.4L LX One Owner | Heated Front Seats | Bluetooth

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

124,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8276706
  • Stock #: S22131A
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA33GG152403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,222 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Sorento LX AWD features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Regency Red Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Drive Mode Select, Heated Front Seats, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, 2-Way Power Lumbar Support, 40/20/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Parking Sensor, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Tilt/Telescopic Adjustable Steering Wheel w/ Audio & Cruise Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth® Hands Free Connectivity, AUX/USB Ports, USB Charger, 6 Speakers, Trip Computer, 3 Power Outlets, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, Heated Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Privacy Tint Glass, Projection Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Roof Rails, Front & Rear Splash Guards, Rear Spoiler, 17" Alloy Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-XXXX

519-291-1730

