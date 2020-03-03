2016 Nissan Murano

Safety Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Windows Panoramic Roof

Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Knee Air Bag

Front side airbag

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Bluetooth Connection

Vehicle Stability Control System

Sun/Moonroof

Smart Device Integration

Side Head Curtain

Generic Sun/Moonroof

Requires Subscription

