2016 RAM 1500

49,559 KM

Details Description

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

519-291-1900

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

QUAD CAB | 4X4 | V6

2016 RAM 1500

QUAD CAB | 4X4 | V6

Location

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

519-291-1900

49,559KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6564371
  • Stock #: XL9073L
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG1GS217993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # XL9073L
  • Mileage 49,559 KM

Vehicle Description

Designed to put you in command, our 2016 RAM 1500 Big Horn Quad Cab 4X4 in Flame Red Clear Coat is going to quickly win you over with its capability, durability, and comfort! Powered by a potent 3.6 Litre V6 that offers 305hp with the strong 8 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive RAM takes you down the road with confidence and returns near approximately 9.4L/100km on the highway. Elevate your style in our ultra-handsome Big Horn that looks great with its prominent wheels, fog lamps, and dual rear exhaust with bright tips.

Open the door of our Big Horn to be met with a cabin that is set-up to meet your needs with remote keyless entry, premium door trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, universal garage door opener, and a ParkView backup camera. You'll enjoy the Uconnect touchscreen display, steering wheel mounted audio controls, and a great sound system with available satellite radio.

Having undergone decades of rigorous testing and safety and security improvements, our RAM 1500 offers priceless peace of mind as well. Safety is priority number one with dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams, and an advanced airbag system so you can drive with confidence. Get behind the wheel of this truck and we know you'll be impressed! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

