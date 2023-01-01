Menu
2016 Toyota Tundra

169,245 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2016 Toyota Tundra

2016 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 5.7L V8 Platinum | Crew | Sunroof | Navigation | 20" Wheels

2016 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 5.7L V8 Platinum | Crew | Sunroof | Navigation | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,245KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10039200
  • Stock #: 23-367A
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F10GX575498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,245 KM

Vehicle Description

This Tundra Features a 5.7L 8-Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Magnetic Gray Metallic Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/ Sunshade, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, 12-Way Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat w/ 2-Position Memory Function, Power Thigh/Lumbar Support & 6-Way Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat w/ Power Lumbar Support, Height Adjusters/Pretensioners, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat, Front/Rear Parking Sensors, Entune Selective Service Internet Access, HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter, AM/FM Stereo, 12V DC Power Outlets, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Air Filtration, Power Rear Window w/ Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Front Fog Lamps, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps, Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/ Power Folding & Turn Signal Indicator, Hard Tonneau Cover, Splash Guards, Towing Equipment, Electronic Transfer Case, Engine Oil Cooler, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Low Tire Pressure Warning, 20" Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

