2017 Buick Encore

Essence

2017 Buick Encore

Essence

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,933KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4986015
  • Stock #: 20-791A
  • VIN: KL4CJCSB6HB122219
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

One Owner! This Encore Essence FWD features a 1.4L 4 Cylinder DOHC Turbocharged Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Winterberry Red Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, 6-Way Power Driver & Passenger's Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Buick Intellilink Stereo, 8 Colour Touch Screen Display, Bluetooth, USB Port, 110V Power Outlet, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, 18 Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Two-toned Paint
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

