2017 Buick Encore

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
One Owner! This Encore Essence FWD features a 1.4L 4 Cylinder DOHC Turbocharged Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Winterberry Red Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, 6-Way Power Driver & Passenger's Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Buick Intellilink Stereo, 8 Colour Touch Screen Display, Bluetooth, USB Port, 110V Power Outlet, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, 18 Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
