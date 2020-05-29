Menu
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Essence

Essence

Location

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

  • 37,058KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5141216
  • Stock #: 060866
  • VIN: KL4CJCSB2HB060866
Exterior Colour
Maroon
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedCheck out this 2017 Buick Encore Essence. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged I4 1.4 L/83 engine will keep you going. This Buick Encore comes equipped with these options: Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, Vehicle protection, corrosion preventative, and Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control. Test drive this vehicle at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Front side airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Side Head Curtain
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

