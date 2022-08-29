Menu
2017 Buick Encore

83,086 KM

$21,975

+ tax & licensing
$21,975

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2017 Buick Encore

2017 Buick Encore

Essence AWD | Leather

2017 Buick Encore

Essence AWD | Leather

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$21,975

+ taxes & licensing

83,086KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9263512
  Stock #: K23070A
  VIN: KL4CJGSB1HB084521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K23070A
  • Mileage 83,086 KM

Vehicle Description



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

